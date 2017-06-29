I Plan to Build Orphanage for Kids…Actress, Adesua Etomi

Since the news of her engagement to singer, Banky W broke the internet, Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has been under close monitor by many as fans awaits the wedding date.

The actress just like many others has lots of plans outlined for herself but of many, one is very important to her and that is taking care of children.

Though she will have her own children but she is making plans for the next 10years of building her own orphanage for kids in the society.

She made this disclosure in an interview with The Guardian Life, on how passionate she is about helping people in need.

According to her on her future plans, “At some point, my ten-year plan, maybe even less, is to open an orphanage, I love children and I am very passionate about people and children that need help, so I feel like I am going to be a mum to many.”