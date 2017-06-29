If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sightings | 29 June 2017 15:52 CET

See what Happened to Actress, Doris Simeon After Eating Hot Food in Public

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, really does not have anything to worry about except how she can make good investments with her money.

Since closing down her salon, the actress has been on a low key moving from one movie location to the other and also traveling.

Part of the reasons she closed down her shop at Obawole, area of Lagos, was as a result of lack of time as does she put in-charge were not equal to the task.

Well, that has not bothered her as she is still doing fine and example of that is the way she displayed some dance steps showing how happy she is.

With her dance style, this caption can best describe it “When you finished eating your favourite dish and the DJ plays the naija song you have been waiting for.”


THE LIPS OF A FOOL ENTER INTO CONTENTION AND HIS MOUTH CALLS FOR BLOWS.
By: Mishael (dadamishael

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists