Omotola Jalade’s Daughter Bags Associates of Art Degree in US

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, is really a proud mother as she celebrates her daughter, Mimi, who just graduated from the University.

The actress daughter graduated with the Associates of Art Degree in Merchandize Product Development in a US university.

Omotola is not slowing down at giving her children the best education they deserve as she is already getting her daughter ready for another degree in Bachelors of science in Business Management.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “Congrats!!! Mimi for an excellent run in Uni for your Associates of Art degree in Merchandize product development. We look forward to even more as you proceed for your bachelors of science in Business Management! Amazing! Keep breaking Records , God is with you. Congrats too for making the President's Honor Roll ! Thanks @k3pr for a fantastic job as Aunty of the day! You rock! Thank you lord! Protect her, us and everyone wishing her well.”