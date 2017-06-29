If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

29 June 2017

Checkout Cute Photo of Actor, Kunle Afod’s Baby

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Yoruba actor, kunle Afod and wife, Desola, recently welcomed their fourth child which has already been christened Yiyenitemi.

The actor, who has been very busy at movie set is ensuring that he shares daily update of his son as he grows.

Despite how he is always away from home from time to time, the actor has tried at making sure that he spends quality time with his children to create that strong fatherly bond. He recently shared cute photo of his boy who so much looks like him.


