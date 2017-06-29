You’re a Cheap Lady if you’ve done Abortion for any Man…Actress, Ayoola Kikelomo

These days there have been various issues about either failed marriages or relationships and these has left many with questions on what is really going on with ‘Love’ these days.

Popular Yoruba actress, Ayoola Kikelomo, has come out to take about the way girls behave as she terms them as ‘Cheap Girls.’

The actress highlighted some points which are her own opinion of what a cheap girl is and part of it states that they are the kind of girls that have done more than one abortions and are even living with a man without an idea of where the relationship will lead to.

Read her opinion below;

A cheap girl is not the girl that accepts your proposal the first day. WHO IS A CHEAP GIRL?

A cheap gal is any gal who is living in a man's house and the man has not paid her bride price, no wedding but she is living with him. A cheap gal is any gal who is already having sex with a common boyfriend and she does not know where the relationship is heading to, she does not know where the guy comes from, no marriage plans, no wedding hope but she is having sex with the guy because of the money she is getting from him.

A cheap gal is any gal who sends her nude pics to her boyfriend in the name of love. A cheap gal is any gal who has done one or more abortions and she is still doing more. A cheap gal is any gal who dresses half naked in the name of fashion, exposing her boobs and other erotic parts of her body in the street or post such pictures on Facebook or Whatsapp and receives 500 likes and 100 comments that you're "beautiful" and you say "thank you". A cheap gal is any gal who has an affair with a married man even after knowing it, having sex with him, abort pregnancy, receives money, cause havoc in the man's marriage in order for her to be married. A cheap girl is any gal who reads this post and gets Angry and will refuse to comment.