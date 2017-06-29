Ronaldo Confirms Birth Of His Twin Boys Via A Surrogate Mother

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, (THEWILL) – Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed the birth of twin boys via a surrogate mother.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news on Wednesday just hours after Portugal’s defeat to Chile in the semi-final tie of the FIFA Confederations Cup via penalties.

Ronaldo will return home from the competition to meet his new sons and will miss Portugal’s third-place play-off against Germany or Mexico.

Portugal captain, Ronaldo, already has a seven-year-old son – Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr – from a previous relationship.

“I was in the service of the National Team, as it always happens, body and soul, even though I knew my two sons were born,” said Ronaldo, in a statement on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy.

“The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the National Selector had an attitude today that sensitized me and I will not forget.

“I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time.”

Ronaldo’s young family could grow even larger in the coming months, with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez rumoured to be five months pregnant.

The Real Madrid superstar uploaded a photo to social media last month which showed him affectionately holding Rodríguez’s stomach.