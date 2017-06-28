If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actress, Yvonne Jegede Flaunts Baby Bump

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, is counting down already to the day of her child delivery as she joins other women in the nine months journey.

Not all ladies will like to see their hot body take a new change all in the name of being pregnant but for the actress, it is more of a blessing.

Showing her happy she is, she flaunted her growing baby bump stating that having a good workout session has helped shaped her body well.

In her words, “I've not had a flat belly for years and two years of consistent working out has helped me to come down to this level from size 12/14 to size 8/10. That been said, I believe you guys wish me well, but enough of the congratulations.. "Congratulations, you lost weight" I would appreciate. Well, I guess I've got to hit the gym tomorrow then. #BloatingIsABitch #SixPackLoading.”


