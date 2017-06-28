Singer, Harrysong Clears air on Stolen Babies Pictures

Some few days ago, Singer, Harrysong welcomed a set of twins from his babymama and all has been going well for them until he was recently put on blast over stolen pictures.

The singer while defending himself stated that he is yet to see the pictures of his babies as he has been very busy on set shooting his musical video in Maryland.

He explained that the mistake of using wrong pictures actually came from him because he was feeled with joy on becoming a father.

In his chat with premium Times, he said, “I’ve not seen the kids, I’ve been very very busy. They are not around yet, I just saw pictures, their mother has been sending me pictures and it’s been amazing’.

“To set the record straight, the Instagram account, perezandtarela was set up by my baby mama who is very reserved and media shy, despite being a successful business woman.

She created the account with the sole aim of cataloging the growth and development of her lovely twins. However, the account which was meant to run privately and operated by one of her younger siblings who mistakenly posted internet photographs was blown open by me. I was obviously overjoyed and reposted the first photos on my way from Port Harcourt. With every sense of humility, it was a huge and regrettable mistake.”