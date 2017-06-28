It’s Brutal for Anyone to Insult Me Because of Bride Price…Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has come for those insulting her over the return of her bride price. Not many are happy with the dirty dramas that have been unfolding of recent.

The actress was put on blast after a video of her rejoicing on the return of her bride price which many feel was very bad but to her, it’s about freedom from bondage.

Tonto warned that she will appreciate of all the insults are thrown at her behind rather than people coming to her page to lash at her which is not healthy and very stressful for her.

Read her warnings below; “ATTENTION:::

I get to See some awful comments and I am here to say I will never reply to any negative or Bad vibes…I have had my own fair share of Clapbacks, Sauce with rice replies in the past and Believe me I have grown Up so much I wouldn’t elude such SADNESS and classlessness again.

Please if you have nothing positive to say I advice you restrain from my page, PLEASE. I mean you can insult me in your hearts and minds but not on my page and still put me through the stress of blocking and deleting…C’Mooon That’s brutal.

It’s said that you can’t give what you don’t have “I DONT HAVE HATE, Nor clap backs or nasty reply So I can’t give you that… All I can how ever give you is LOVE. Regardless I Love you all with the Love of God #KINGTONTO #Radical for Jesus”