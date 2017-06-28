Nigerian Born US Beauty Queen Krystal Okeke Dazzles In Fulani Attire Photo shoot After Abuja Visit

Nigerian born US based beauty queen, Krystal Okeke has displayed love for Africa and her motherland as she costumed herself with Fulani Attire for an amazing photo shoot.

The‎ Miss Illinois USA Universal 2016, who recently graduated from Praire State College with first degree in Mass Communication and a major in TV/ Radio Broadcast returned to Nigeria few days ago to re-unite with her family.

The lanky beauty queen held a media tour in Abuja with interviews at People's Television and Weekend Deal on NTA Network. Okeke whose father is from Anambra state and mother from Kaduna state spoke on diverse national issues with regards to the ethnic diversion rocking the nation at the moment. She stressed on the need for the country to be united irrespective of the tribal differences as Nigeria is perceived by international community as the giant of Africa.

Queen Krystal who already works as a journalist was recently named and awarded the prestigious title of World Class Beauty Queen 2017. Known for her Soft spoken nature, the super model is greatly celebrated for her consistent humanitarian works with the less privileged in the United State of America.