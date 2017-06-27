Heaven will Shock a lot of self-Righteous People…OAP, LOLO Blasts

Popular Nigerian On-air-personality, Lolo, is not happy with the way some Nigerians Christians come out to judge their fellow human being.

The OAP cum actress pointed out that lot of Christians tends to judge their fellow human as they are Jesus Christ and this makes her to wonder how many people will make Heaven on the last day.

She disclosed that even those passing judgment at others are doing something worse behind but come out to claim saints.

In her recent post pointing out her observations, she wrote, “am sooo tired of Christians that judge other people sometimes I am tempted to ask are you Jesus Christ who saved them from sin, am sure if some of you had met the woman caught in adultery you would have had her stoned even though the sin was committed by 2people the master Jesus did not even condemn her if we truly share the gospel of peace and embrace the love of God you will do the masters business as he expects ….till a person dies God will never give up on anyone soo why judge those who are on a journey of God discovery …heaven will shock a lot of self righteous people because your mansion might be next to Michael Jackson that is if you make it …….I feel like hissing but I’ll just smile at your ignorance…. # righteousness is by Christ Jesus not works so no man can boast.”