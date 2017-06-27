To Have a good Home, Ladies need to Admit that The Man is the Head…Actress, Lilian Larkai

Popular Ghanaian actress, Lilian Larkai, in an interview with Vanguard on gender equality has shoved the constant belief by women that they can compete with a man.

Relating it to the marital home, the actress stated that it is not possible for a woman to claim equality with the man because he was made the head of the family.

She stress that for there to be happiness in the home, the woman needs to admit that she and her hubby are not equal and things will go fine.

“It’s not possible. A woman cannot claim equality with a man in a marriage. For a woman to be happy in her relationship or marriage she must first admit that a man and a woman aren’t equal”.