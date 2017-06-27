If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 27 June 2017 13:05 CET

Tunde, Wunmi Obe Celebrates 19years wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Popular music couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe, have taught many not just about what good music is all about but how to say faithful to each other no matter the challenges they through.

The couples have been married for 19years now and still counting as they could not hide the amount of joy they feel for God keeping them together despite the storms they’ve encountered on the way.

Tunde took to social media to celebrate their wedding anniversary which has produced kids and the love is still waxing stronger by the day.

“To God Almighty be all the Glory. 19 years and still counting.. it's our Anniversary,” Tunde shared.


THE LIPS OF A FOOL ENTER INTO CONTENTION AND HIS MOUTH CALLS FOR BLOWS.
By: Mishael (dadamishael

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists