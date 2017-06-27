Actor, Victor Eze of Fuji House of Commotion is Dead

Popular Nollywood actor, Victor Eze better known as Alika in now rested TV series, ‘Fuji House of Commotion,’ is dead.

The sad news was revealed by former Big Brother Naija star, Thin Tall Tony, who disclosed that the actor had battled with Stroke and could no longer hold it.

In his words, “Was looking like a great day until I heard about your passing sir…he! Ladies and gentlemen has been my biggest influence in characters on stage (he was too good on stage and a Lord in switching roles) he could play 6 roles in one production and you couldn’t tell the difference…we! Dancers, stage actors from the national theatre will always miss you”.