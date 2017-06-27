If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

City Flames | 27 June 2017 10:57 CET

Actor, Victor Eze of Fuji House of Commotion is Dead

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Popular Nollywood actor, Victor Eze better known as Alika in now rested TV series, ‘Fuji House of Commotion,’ is dead.

The sad news was revealed by former Big Brother Naija star, Thin Tall Tony, who disclosed that the actor had battled with Stroke and could no longer hold it.

In his words, “Was looking like a great day until I heard about your passing sir…he! Ladies and gentlemen has been my biggest influence in characters on stage (he was too good on stage and a Lord in switching roles) he could play 6 roles in one production and you couldn’t tell the difference…we! Dancers, stage actors from the national theatre will always miss you”.


Before a blind person makes up his/her mind to throw a stone he/she has already stepped on one.
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists