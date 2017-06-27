Nigerian Youths Need to Learn to Love Each other…Actress, Monalisa Chinda

With the rate at which there is hatred in the land, Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, is sad on the way forward for the Nigerian youths.

The actress using a pictorial illustration of Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and his friends Ade Asekun, Tunde Fowler, begged that the youths should unite together and have faith that things will get better.

“It is imperative that we today's youth should learn from this "pictorial illustration above". Believe in yourselves, hold yourselves tightly and be optimistic. Pix 1 shows the youthful age of Ade Asekun, Tunde Fowler and Yemi Osibanjo. The trio are now Ambassador to Canada, Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Vice President of the Fed. Republic of Nig. let's keep up d Love and faith. Put away fear n defeats, replace them with two resolve "I can " and "I will."