If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Spirit of Naija | 26 June 2017 22:29 CET

Actress, Funke Adesiyan Jubilating as Ramadan Finally Ends

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is already basking in the euphoria of the Sallah celebration as she already knows that her prayers have been answered.

The actress just like many others who observed the fast showed total devotion but never allowed that to affect her as she still goes to the gym to keep fit.

As the fast ended with the Sallah celebration, the actress along with actress, Kemi Afolabi and her mother, united at the prayer ground where they all made merry together.

“Eid Mubarak beautiful people. May we witness many more Insha Allah. Forget my brows, na spirit draw am. Lol, “ sh said.


WHEN YOU WORRY, YOU DOUBLE YOUR TROUBLES
By: Ernest Stephens

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists