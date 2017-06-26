Actress, Funke Adesiyan Jubilating as Ramadan Finally Ends

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is already basking in the euphoria of the Sallah celebration as she already knows that her prayers have been answered.

The actress just like many others who observed the fast showed total devotion but never allowed that to affect her as she still goes to the gym to keep fit.

As the fast ended with the Sallah celebration, the actress along with actress, Kemi Afolabi and her mother, united at the prayer ground where they all made merry together.

“Eid Mubarak beautiful people. May we witness many more Insha Allah. Forget my brows, na spirit draw am. Lol, “ sh said.