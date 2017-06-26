Can you Date me for 24hrs…Fan Begs Actress, Tayo Sobola

Pretty Yoruba actress, Tayo Sobola aka Bella, is one actress in the industry whom many potential suitors have been trying to get her hand in marriage but she kept turning them down.

While many are still wondering whom the lucky man in her life is, she is not ready to compromise things one bit as she shows the pretty side of her on social media while hiding her private life.

Sending many guys salivating on her cute looks, it forced one of her fans to beg for a 24hours date just to be close to her.

Here is wish the fan hoped could be granted, “dharsaint: I love this babe hennnnnn like kilode just date me for 24 hrs.”

This request is not new to the actress who is very familiar with men asking her out but before accepting in any man into her life, there are some things that need to be put in place as she will not just fall into the arms of any man for marriage.