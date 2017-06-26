Learn to Share the Little you have with the Needy…Actress, Empress Njamah Warns

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has been enjoying the better part of her life both as a business woman and an actress.

Her success stories is not how well she has been getting movie scripts but through the prayers of the little children she has been feeding through her foundation for about 10 years now and still counting.

The actress keeps looking radiant and happy by the day and her simple secret has been her act of given to the needy.

She has used her good luck experience to advice people to learn to give to the needy no matter how little they have as it will go a long way in making God remember them in times of their need.

“Life is too short to wear a FROWN, learn to love yourself from within, learn to LOVE,GIVE,BE GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR LIFE, be HAPPY NO MATTER THE Situation YOU FIND YOURSELF! PRAY FOR INNER PEACE and NEVER FORGET TO GIVE TO THE NEEDY NO MATTER HOW LITTLE!” she shared.