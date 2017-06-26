Ex- Beauty Queen Nneze Richards Marks Birthday With Amazing Photos

One of Abuja's most famous ex- beauty Queen, Nneze Richard who reigned supreme during tenure is marking her birthday today with amazing photoshoots.

The light skinned damsel who embarked on several high profile projects including Child Education in Enugu, Abuja and beyond is already attracting hosting from different lounge in the capital city.

The award winning Beauty queen who empowered the less privileged and several other pupils in primary/ secondary schools has had project businesses with the presidency and the government of Enugu state.

Ambitious Nneze is holding the venue of her birthday celebration close to her heart for exclusive invitations alone.She is at advanced stage of launching out her foundation which cuts across all human endearvours and humanitarian activities.