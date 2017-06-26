Bring your Marital Issues on Internet, you’re Crashing other People’s Home…Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has come out to warn her fans and some of her colleagues who feel the internet is the last option for them to share their personal problems.

It will be observed that some of Nigerian entertainers who have had one issue to the other like failed marriages take to social media to give a clue on what happened.

They end up feeling that sharing it on social media will help relieved the pains they are nursing but it does more harm than good just the Uche perceives it in a recent interview with Vangurad.

According to her, “When one is hurt, you will think you need to vent it for the whole to feel your pain. It’s like if you don’t, you are going to die. I have been there. It takes the grace of God. I’ve been there and I had the grace of God. That’s why I never voiced out my fears and problems with my ex. There are so many stories the media wanted me to talk about, but I wasn’t ready. And so I just put a name to it ‘He’s a liar’. I didn’t give details or anything.

“If I ventured, Oh my God! The internet would have broken for my sake! Why would the internet break for my sake? I have millions of fans who are following me. I have a lot of people emulating me. Why would one mistake destroy me?

Why would one mistake that I made destroy the lives of so many people in their marriages? Because of what I say about a man? So you need help. So many people don’t know God and so when these things happen, they are broken. They think the internet is their God. The internet will only destroy you further. And as your marriage is crashing, you’re crashing hundreds of marriages of your fans because they are believing every word that comes out of your mouth.”