26 June 2017

Detective Abba Kyari Blast Actress, Kate Henshaw

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

One of Nigeria’s top Police detectives, Abba Kyari, has come for Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, who had some weeks back, blasted the Nigerian Police for celebrating with a criminal.

After the capture of notorious criminal, Evans, the Police who were behind his arrest were seen posing with him as they celebrate his capture but that did not go down well with the actress.

In replying to Kate’s statement about the police, Abba Kyari, stated that the actress must be out of her mind for criticizing the Police and not is because she knows nothing.

In his words, “Who is Kate Henshaw and what does she know? She must be out of her mind to criticize us. Even in other developed countries, people celebrate the capture of criminals and I wonder why she is running her mouth criticizing us when she has never caught a fly in her entire life.”


