If you’re Truthful to God’s Calling, You’ll not be Scared of Being Kidnapped…Actor, Yomi Fash Blasts Pastors

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fash-Lanso, has joined the likes of on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze, to hunt the activities of some self glorified Pastors in Nigeria.

The actor in a chat with Punch Newspaper, bemoan the high rate at which some Nigerian Pastor now move around with Security men just because they are scared.

Yomi while attacking these men of God pointed that he was a made a deacon in his church some years back but that did not stop him from speaking the truth.

“Our pastors go about with armed personnel and I ask myself a question, who wants to kill or kidnap a pastor? Is he not a man of God? They know that what they are doing is not good, if not they would not move about with armed personnel. If you are truthful to God’s calling, who would want to kidnap you? If you don’t have the notion to harm anyone, then you do not need armed personnel. I was conferred as a deacon in my church a few years back but it would not stop me from talking.

If they go around with armed personnel because of the wealth they seem to have, how did they come about the wealth? Is it not from our tithe and offering? They cannot try it in America. A pastor in South Africa is rotting in jail because he molested underage girls. I am sure that if it was in Nigeria, we would not hear anything. Nothing would happen because we have built our society around people and not laws. It is wrong.

Nathan in the bible went to King David to convey God’s message without any fear or compromise but our pastors can’t do so. We are in this mess in Nigeria because our pastors are not talking. If we are going to count the true men of God in Nigeria, they would not be up to two among the thousands that we have. Only a few of them can look in the eye of corrupt men in government and speak the truth because they would not want to lose their worldly possession. .

They know all the rogues we have in government, the people that are putting us in total blackness. These people attend their churches but they are not talking to them which mean that these pastors are thieves and rogues as well. Until we start speaking the truth from the church, we are not going to make any head way in Nigeria,