USA Dancehall Act Jah Shanti in Ghana Ahead of Album Release

Ghanaian born US based dancehall sensation Jah Shanti has finally arrived in Ghana with the aim of promoting his brand as a musician.

The young singer has been in the states for 5years, doing pro music since 2014. Jah Shanti's ability to introduce the realities of life into his lyrics is quite superb as he combines well with local language, english, pidgin and patoa.

The African music business in Chicago is on the rise, African americans and the caucasians are beginning to like my kind of music ": He Revealed.

Jah Shanti has unleashed a tally of 7singles to his credit and 4 features. The artiste unveiled in an interview in Ghana that he is working on a 6 song set EP dubbed " We Jamming" which is due for release soon .

The dancehall crooner's debut single featured the likes of Reezon, Risen and Mobeatz. He has rocked big shows like; Samini Live in Chicago, Mr Eazi Live in Chicago, BurnaBoy Live in Chicago and has headlined most college reggae concerts such as the university of Illinois annual reggae concert 2years in a row, Indiana University African Night 2017 and recently headlined his own concert "Koming to Amerika"

Jah Shanti says his love for good music is being influenced by legends like Bob Marley and that made him like people who started dancehall in Ghana like zap mallet, samini, yogi doggy, and terry bonchaka.