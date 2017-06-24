Arsenal Player, Kelechi Nwakali now Fries Garri in the Village

Nigerian player and Arsenal star, Kelechi Nwakali, has gotten many talking about his humility despite attaining international status in his career.

The player, who recently came to the country, shared a picture of how he went to his village to help his mother in making food like frying of Garri.

Not many celebrities will do this considering the amount of wealth they have acquired but for the player, it’s all about knowing where you come from.

Showing off his frying skills, he wrote, “Went to the village today to do the things I know how to do the things I enjoy doing it was fun you will know if you have been in the village good to be back.”