We’re Sick of your Stories, go Take Care of your Son…Fans Blast Actress, Tonto Dikeh

The drama between Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill, is not far from over as the two keep washing their dirty linen in public.

They both wait to hear who speaks first and then throws their own counter allegations despite not even been together.

Another drama started when Tonto granted an interview with House of Maliq Magazine and as usual stated that she was violently attacked and that made her leave the marriage since it became persistent.

She alleged as usual that each time the scene plays out, her ex-hubby then will come back begging for forgiveness and in a short video, she affirmed that she loved him and wanted the marriage to work. “I loved him and I wanted it to work.”

Now the fight has become that of her fans as they have come asking her to stop the drama as they are tired of their issues.

hanatuethnan: “Abeg we are tired too much drama.”

mz_shuntelle: “Which one is the movie again na Anty please will u go can sit down too much of everything is annoying.. Move on if u don’t want to go back to your husband, I’m a fan, a huge fan but I’m tired of this drama.. Same thing over and over again…”

officialmadong: “I feel like @tontolet likes too much drama. We are sick of your story. Just go low and take care of your son. I think you need help. Go for a therapy or do something.”

jiteabuka: “Tonto jeeeezzzzz two interviews and daily gist about your broken home. Please pity us now leave us alone let us hear new gist.”

Will the parents to King Andre heed fans’ advice?