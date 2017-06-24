Rapper, Eva Alordia Soon to be a Babymama Soon

Pretty Nigerian female rapper, Eva Alordia, is not finding things easy since she parted was with her long time lover, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke.

The rapper was engaged for about 16 months and next, fans woke up to hear rumours about their split which she later confirmed to be true.

Now, Eva seems to be having some emotional challenges as she tries to ensure that she engages in things that will take her mind off thinking.

Although she has admitted that she still loves her ex but they had issues they felt going separate ways will help as they remained as friends.

After sharing the picture of a pretty girl on her social media page, she wrote, “Baby girl, I want one just as pouty as you, Mila, next year, can’t wait.”

With her funny caption, it goes to tell that she might be nursing plans of becoming a babymama anytime soon as she is yet to find love.