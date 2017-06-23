I Don’t Care about what People say About my Belief…Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye ogunwusi Ojaja11, over time has gotten many people talking after he stated that Jesus Christ his ‘father’ and that stirred a major controversy online.

Watching the way he has been criticized, the King during a TV show, ‘Osasu,’ he explained that he is not bothered about what people say about his belief.

He pointed out that what many don’t understand is that the God we all serve is one but he is being worshipped in different ways.

In his words, “I am not a Christian alone, I can be called a Muslim too. I practice all the religions very well. I go to the mosque to pray. I go to the church for service. Yes, you are correct that I am a traditionalist. Yes, you are correct that I was born a Christian. but the only one you didn’t add is I am a practicing Muslim as well.

“And I will tell you something that people don’t understand: Every religion is one, but we have a different perspective to these different religions, because God is one. Unitary God. And for me, I have been able to see the light – that there is nothing that is demonic in our ancient traditional religion. Nothing. It is the western world that [demonised it].”