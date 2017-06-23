If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

VIDEO PREMIERE: Deewill X Currency Baba -Double Check (Official video)

By Timmynaija Dotcom

Following the immense success of Deewill most recently released single show yourself, the uber-talented artiste is all set to bring back the heat with his new entry 'Double Check ' on which he features Australia based artiste @Currency Baba who is an Artiste /song writer and also the Ceo of C-City Records.

Listen to vip by Deewill https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHtPT...

Double Check was mixed and mastered by Choco Jay. The new C-City Records signee @Deewill has promise to drop more hot songs this year, fingers crossed.

Follow Deewill and Currency on:
Facebook: https https://www.facebook.com/itzdeewill/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/currencybaba/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/currency_baba/

instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itzdeewill/
VIDEO LINK:


