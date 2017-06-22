If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Pregnant Actress, Anita Joseph Shares Stunning photos

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, is currently undergoing the nine months journey and she is not slowing down or allowing that to affect her beauty in any way.

The actress has seen how some ladies look when they are pregnant but for her case, she is ensuring that she avoids that by eating well, relaxing and working necessary.

She recently released some stunning photos of herself as she continues the journey to motherhood.


