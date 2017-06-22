Singer, Harrysong Breaks Record, Welcomes Twins with Babymama

Singer, Harrysong has broken the babymama record among his colleagues in the industry as he emerges as the first singer to welcome a set of twins.

The Alter Plate record boss, welcomed his twins, a boy and a girl in Beverly Hills, Carlifonia, and has already christened, “PEREZ” meaning wealth in Ijaw language, the baby girl’s name was adapted from Harrysong’s own name (Tare) and has been called “TARELA”, which means love,”

Although singer 9ice was the first to welcome twins but not after he already had a son with Toni Payne.

Harrysong who has officially joined the league of Nigerian musicians in the baby mama train is very excited about this as this is coming at a time when he’s planning on releasing his Double Album.

Congratulations to Harrysong!

