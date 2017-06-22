I’m Attracted to a Man’s Appearance and Personality…Actress, Rosaline Meurer

Controversial Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, sure knows when to create serious buzz for herself and she seems to be getting the right time to strike.

The actress has been alleged by actress, Tonto Dikeh, of being the brain behind her failed marriage with Olakunle Churchill, but she has denied that on several occasions.

Well, Rose as she is better called has come out to write a letter to her future hubby just as the lingering crises between Tonto and her ex-hubby is still making headlines.

According to her letter, she wrote, “Dear Future Husband, I want to spoil you, encourage you, and love you. I want to be there beside you as you're fulfilling your dreams-- encouraging you every step of the way and never bringing you down.

“I want to make you laugh when you're having a bad day. I want to make you fall in love with me every single day. It's not always about what you can do for me or what you can bring to the table but what I can do for you too.

“In my opinion, that's LOVE. It's when you stop being selfish and begin being selfless. Anyways. I'm attracted to appearance and personality but I'm interested in ambition and goals. You ain't poo if you're not heading somewhere in life. Be a BOSS, marry a BOSS QUEEN and let's build an Empire baby

“Note: NO INSTAGRAM LOVE, let's keep it in the real world #lettertofuturehusband”