If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sightings | 22 June 2017 19:44 CET

Beauty Queen, Nelly Mbonu Celebrates Birthday by Smoking at Abuja Club

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Former beauty Queen, Nelly Mbonu, has gotten many talking after pictures of her partying hard surfaced online.

Nelly won the prestigious Face of Igbere crown in 2013, and recently, she celebrated her birthday in a big way which saw her friends turning out to show her much love.

The big party was done in one of the popular night clubs in Abuja, and she was seen enjoying her life to the fullest as she also smoked and dance to great tune of the night.


Jesus is Love!
By: Tinashe

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists