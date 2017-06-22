Graphic Photos: Nollywood Actor, ‘Butchered’ while on Movie Set

Nollywood make-up artist, Hakeem Onilogbo better known as Hakeem Effect, is really getting many scared as he continues to improve himself with his craft.

Hakeem has emerged as one of Nollywood’s most sought after make-up artist considering the way he has been able to create tension and special effects with his characters.

For many who have been complaining that Nollywood has not done well when it comes to making some things look real then with the likes of Hakeem, it shows that there is lots of hope for the industry which has the highest employer of labour.

He has been able to use Prosthetic body to tell lots of stories and make his characters injuries look so real that if close observation is not placed, one will mistake it for a real character.

Speaking about how he came this far, he said, “A lot of people ask me how did I get here. I can’t really say , I just know when God sent you for a purpose, he finishes the whole job before you get there ....aran ni logun siwaju Ogun. Ogbeni Nija.. keru obonija that's the God I serve. TRANSLATION...he who sent you to war, who leads the war, he who fight your battle and you are scared you have no battle left to fight. That’s the God I serve, trust and obey!”