Actress, Racheal Aniah Turns 30, Releases Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress, Racheal Aniah, has joined the league of celebrities who love showing off their transition in life through the grace of God.

Racheal recently turned a year older precisely 30 and she could not hide how happy she is as she thanked God for his grace upon her life.

She has constantly remained one of those celebs who love having a private life but make exploits in the industry that is blessed with good stars.

Not seeing anyone as threat or competitor has been what has kept her going in the industry and like she always believes, whatever is hers will always come looking for her.

“I'm grateful for all the experiences that have made me the woman I am today. I pray to be a wiser and stronger person in all aspects of my life, because I can only get better by His Grace,” she shared.