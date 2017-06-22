My Mother in-law Bring Charms to the House…Actress, Tonto Dikeh

When fans felt the marital issues between Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her hubby have gone under the carpets and both parties moving ahead, they still wake up to meet more allegations and counter allegations.

Tonto Dikeh and her hubby, Olakunle Churchill, have been more of enemies than friends at least, when marriage ends, the people involved can still communicate with each other to know how their kids are doing but for these duos, it is not the same.

When Olakunle spits out any allegations about his ex-wife, Tonto will come out with her own allegations just the way she has done by releasing alleged chat she had with her mother in-law.

In the chat, the actress was seen accusing her mother in-law of conniving with her son to dupe her as her son was nothing before she came into his life.

Tonto even alleged on seeing how her son was touching his own mother inappropriately as she even bring charms to the house.