Actress, Yvonne Nelson put on Blast for not Having a Baby Like Others

Foreign | 22 June 2017 09:37 CET

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Ghanaian Nigerian Actress, Yvonne Nelson, looks so pretty in her wall art picture which she shared recently and that has gotten some of her fans talking.

The actress shared a near unclad picture of herself with her natural body but not everyone where happy seeing her shared such picture.

While she got good commendations for some, she was also being criticized by few but one of the fans went all the way out to call her attention to something important.

The fan called her attention to a possible friend of hers who just welcomed her child stressing that life without a child is nothing as he is expecting a baby from her soon.

According to the fan by name Eddierichieantie, “Yvonne Nelsongh, Vivian just gave birth. Life without a child is like instagram without followers, nobody go comment on your post. I am expecting baby from you.”


