Kemi Olunloyo Currently in Court, May be Rearrested

Controversial journalist, kemi Olunloyo, is scared that she might be rearrested as her bail conditions were not perfected.

Kemi shared the breaking news that she is currently in the court room after the complainant sued her at both the Federal high court and Magistrate court.

In her words, “#BREAKING I may be rearrested. My magistrate bail of N200K was not perfected. The prison says the warrant was cancelled. Judicial error. My lawyers have to perfect the bail now. The complainant is suing me in both courts SIGH. Media will pounce on this! So unfair!! They need a prison official here for probable cause. I am already in Federal high court which should supersede magistrate. Prison officials need that court order inviting them to court. I went to the prison fast with a dropcab. I am back in the courtroom. The judiciary clerk said the order was not ready yesterday. This morning the court order to PRISON officials is still not ready. Failure of ajudiciary Prison and courts seem to be enemies. God is here for my best interest!!”