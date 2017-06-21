Former Miss Nigeria, Sylvia Nduka, Saves 8year old Girl’s Life

Former Miss Nigeria, Sylvia Nduka, has just gotten the blessings of God in Heaven as she personally funded the treatment of an 8year old girl with kidney infection.

Silvia shared the good news of the successful surgery of Fikayo whose ailment saw her stomach being bloated out as the whole process took about three months to get her body back.

Revealing how the whole journey went she wrote; “I met this little Angel, named Fikayo. She's 8 years old and her mother is a nanny who receives a salary of N15,000.00 monthly. Fikayo has been living with a swollen stomach for the past 6 years and this sickness made her a laughing stock of her school as her classmates call her "The pregnant girl". She has been in pain and has also suffered loss of appetite medically referred to as anorexia.

“As fate would have it, a friend brought her to @seedfoundation and when I met her, I knew it was serious. I looked at her and broke down in tears as her condition would get anyone very emotional. SEED foundation took her to the hospital, the doctor examined her and then arranged some tests and investigations (abdominal X-ray, 3 different scans, etc). After which, they discovered she had a kidney infection and suggested a Nephrectomy be carried out immediately. We took care of her hospital bills and prayed to God to heal her. This whole process took about three months. The surgery was successful. We thank God for His Infinite Grace, Fikayo is going back to school as a normal child after staying at home for a year plus, and we are super happy to be a part of Fikayo's story. #seed #foundation ”