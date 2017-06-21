Actor, Yinka quadric Welcomes Another Grandchild

Veteran Yoruba actor, Yinka Quadri, will always continue to give thanks to his creator for preserving his life to see his grandchildren.

The actor just last year welcomed his grandchild from his daughter and now he has welcomed another grandchild in London.

His children have really made him proud as they are all doing well in their various careers and they have not given him course to regret.

While his children are busy making their own money, he has not sat back to depend on them as he is still making his money in the Nigerian entertainment industry.