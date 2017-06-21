If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 21 June 2017 12:55 CET

Actor, Yinka quadric Welcomes Another Grandchild

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Veteran Yoruba actor, Yinka Quadri, will always continue to give thanks to his creator for preserving his life to see his grandchildren.

The actor just last year welcomed his grandchild from his daughter and now he has welcomed another grandchild in London.

His children have really made him proud as they are all doing well in their various careers and they have not given him course to regret.

While his children are busy making their own money, he has not sat back to depend on them as he is still making his money in the Nigerian entertainment industry.


"I DON'T KNOW LAW AND I DON'T UNDERSTAND ECONOMICS,BUT I KNOW IT WHEN I'M HUNGRY"
By: J.J.RAWLINGS

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists