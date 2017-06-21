Apostle Johnson Suleman Awarded Citizenship by South Carolina

Popular man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been awarded Citizenship by South Carolina at the ongoing Help from Above Crusade California.

The Pastor’s works have not gone unnoticed as he continues to travel around the world preaching the good news of God.

The award of citizenship is seen by many as a reward based on his humanitarian services as it is not a citizenship approved by the US President.

The president of the United States of America doesn’t even have the power to give someone an American citizenship. You can only become a US citizen through the following ways :

Join the US military : You're automatically a US citizen once you join the military

Marry an American citizen : even if you marry an American citizen, you have to live in America for 3 years before you can be eligible for a citizenship

Live in the USA : if you legally reside in the USA for up to 5 years without traveling out of the country, you can apply and become a citizen, that's what we call "citizenship by naturalization"

Employ 5 people : open up a business in the USA where you have 5 full time American citizens, you will automatically become a US citizen

A state or the city doesn't have the right to give citizenship to anyone (of course they can but only for refugees or people seeking asylum)