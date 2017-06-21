Nnamdi Kanu Might be Worse than Hitler…Actress, Victoria Inyama

Recently, news went viral showing how some women laid their wrappers on the grown for controversial Biafra self styled leader, Nnamdi Kanu to walk on and this has gotten many talking.

Recall that Nnamdi was arrested by the Nigerian government on allegations of inciting violence and after meeting his bail conditions he was released some months back.

Not everyone is happy with the way he has been going about things and one of such is popular Nollywood actress, Victoria, Inyama, who has described him as Nigerian Hitler.

Victoria stated that if Nnamdi is given the chance to lead the people, he might be worse than the known Hitler.

In her words, “I see this man as another hitler in the making. He will even do worse given the chance. How he manages to brain wash people into his devious violent plan is interesting.”