Foreign | 21 June 2017 11:03 CET

After 5years, Singer, Maheeda Officially a Dutch Citizen

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Controversial nudist cum singer, Maheeda, has really struggled to maintain a strong relevance for herself and base on the raunchy videos and pictures she shares online, she has become an internet sensation.

After spending five years with her hubby in the Netherlands, the singer has being officially declared a Dutch citizen.

Maheeda has been married to her Dutch husband, Robert since 2012 and they reside in Netherlands with their daughter, Divine.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “My dear family, friends , fans and haters, after 5 years of struggles in the Netherlands, I finally got it, I’m now officially a Dutch lady and also a Nigerian Lady double nationality … thank God with me today ohhh too much blessing…. I’m sooooooo happy.”


