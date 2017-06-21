BBN Star, Gifty Steps out without Bra for Corporate Event

Former Big Brother Naija star, Gifty, sure knows how to trend and make strong headlines just as she did after stepping out braless for an event in Lagos.

Gifty who has been very controversial since she was in the reality TV show, was part of the guest who were present at the launch of entrepreneur, Kelvin Orifa’s new company EMBLUE.

All in the name of fashion, parts of her cleavages were showing that it was so obvious that she had no bra on with flashing n!pples.

She threw open some parts of her thighs which saw her having just net leggings on and as planned, she gained attention as if she was the host of the event.