Fans Blows hot on Actress, Biodun Okeowo over Camel Toe

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty, is well endowed that some ladies are wishing to have the type of her banging body which she loves flaunting.

The actress recently set social media on fire after she shared sexy photo herself showing the whole curves and her camel toe.

While some appreciated the beauty God bestowed on her, some fans came advising her to take down the photo as she is pretty even without showing off such almost revealing outfit.

Being and humble fellow she is, she listened to the warning as she took off the picture replacing it with another.