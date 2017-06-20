Beyonce’s Twins Undergoing Treatment For Jaundice

BEVERLY HILLS, June 20, (THEWILL) – Beyoncé Knowles' twins were born premature and are said to be undergoing treatment for jaundice which is common among preterms.

According to TMZ, the new-borns, a boy and a girl, were said to require observation due to a “minor issue.”

Jaundice, a yellowish discoloration of the skin, mucous membranes and of the white of the eyes, is caused by elevated levels of the chemical bilirubin in the blood.

The babies have been placed under Bili lights, a phototherapy designed to eliminate high levels of bilirubin in the blood.

The announcement of the arrival of the twins' was only made known last weekend but US media reported that the babies have been in the hospital since their birth a week ago because doctors were said to be uncomfortable with sending them home.

Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z, are already parents to 5-year-old Blue Ivy.