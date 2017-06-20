If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 20 June 2017 20:11 CET

Actress, Kate Henshaw Blast Nigerian Police

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is known for always being very vocal and she is not scared about who her opinion hurts because she is very well entitled to it.

Recently, the actress came blasting the Nigerian Police for an act which she describes as being shameful on their personality.

The actress anger came after she saw the picture of the Policemen posing with millionaire kidnapper, Evans, as they celebrate his capture.

Kate without fear told the Police that if truly they are the real men in the highly respected uniform then it is a shame for them to pose happily with a criminal.

In her words, "If these are police men... SHAME ON YOU!! What is the meaning of this?”


