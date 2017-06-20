Oba Of Kweme Kingdom Engages Daughter Of Ebeneze Obey In A Royal Ceremony

The City of Abeokuta witnessed a spectacular event which stands out on its own and will definitely go down in the annals of history. It was the introduction and engagement ceremony between the daughter and son of Families of late Oba Afolabi Ogungbe James and Evang (Dr.) Ebeneze Obey - Fabiyi .

The royal Oba of the prestigious Kweme Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Dr) Sejiro Olalekan met his wife Jaiyeola Omolabake, the daughter of the famous Ebenezer obey‎ sometime ago. The union was indeed ordained in heaven and this was evident in the apparent show of love and commitment which the couple displayed towards each other on their day.

In truth,it was beautiful,exciting,thrilling and fun filled on that prestigious day- 8th June, 2017 at GRA Abeokuta town where Oba of Kweme Kingdom who will be celebrating his 10 year anniversary in throne officially moves towards a blissful matrimony with the woman after his heart. The event can be best described as the engagement of the year as no expense was spared in making it a joyful and memorable day for the couple and their guests.

The Oba looked handsome and dashing in his choice of royal attire while the lady was looking gorgeous and radiant as ever in her princess redish lace and scarf with both of them on a colourful golden wrapper.

(Dr) Sejiro Olalekan‎ with fulfilled mind and a sense of accomplishment thanked all those that found time to grace his ceremony especially close friends whose presence spiced up the event with glamourous gathering. He further commended his bosom frien‎d

Dr Abiodun Christopher, for his overwhelming benevolence for a long time.