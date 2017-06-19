Singer, Solid Star Trains Son to take After him

Singer, Solid Star, has really got to work very hard as his son, Josh is really growing fast towards becoming a big boy.

Trust me, it is not easy raising kids from infant to adulthood because the prices of things about them continues to increase by the day as they grow.

The singer has not left his son’s sight for long as he knows that with his kind of job, he needs to be very close to his family more.

He has been spoiling his son with various gift items and piano with the hope that he will grow to take after him.