Religion Section | 19 June 2017 13:55 CET

Abuja Pastor, Joshua Iginla Visits Burial Site of Jesus Christ in Isreal (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Abuja based Pastor, Joshua Iginla, was recently on a visit to Israel with his team and they paid a visit to the Holy Sepulchre of Jesus Christ, the place where our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified and buried.

He took his time to go round the place and even knelt down to observe some prayer session with the hope of sharing to his congregations’ things he found and how the place looks like.


