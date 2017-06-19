I Could not Attend University Because of N15,000…BBN Star, Bisola

Celebrated Big Brother Naija Runner up, Bisola, can be best described as a real hustler who has tried her hands in many platforms just to be the best she can and it finally paid off at the just concluded reality TV show.

Many have mocked her because she is not educated truth be told, education does not really put food on the table it only boost one’s intellectual sagacity and for Bisola, that is not an issue.

Speaking with Naij on why she did not attend a tertiary institution, she revealed that because of the sum of N15,000 things turned bad for her.

She explained that she tried her hands in various universities around the country but she was hindered by various obstacles that at a point, she got duped while trying to get entry into the Lagos state University and that was the height of everything.

“I wrote Jamb and I was jammed. It’s not like I did not try. I tried so many schools all over the country. It’s not that I wasn’t passing the exams; it was a problem of not getting funds. I did not have money to pay for certain things. I was even duped when I tried to enter LASU. That pulled me back and all this just made me discouraged. I also tried National Open University (NOUN) and you know it is very easy to get into NOUN, and at certain times you needed to pay certain fees. Believe me; it was difficult to raise N15, 000 at that time. I just decided that all of my energy let me use it into using my talent to feed myself,” she disclosed.